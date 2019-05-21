Analog Devices Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.31 (-9.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.5B (-0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, adi has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 11 downward.