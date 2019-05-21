Vipshop Holdings Limited Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.97B (-7.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vips has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.