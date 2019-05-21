Copart Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.62 (+19.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $535.62M (+12.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cprt has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward.