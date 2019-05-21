Comcast working on smart device focused on health - CNBC

Comcast (CMCSA +0.8% ) is working on a home device similar to Amazon's (AMZN -0.3% ) Echo or Google (GOOG +1.1% , GOOGL +1% ) Home -- but with an initial focus on health monitoring, CNBC says.

The company's been working on the device for more than a year and is already in discussions with hospitals over the potential for shared savings (via preventing expensive emergency room visits).

Comcast's device will use ambient sensors to track basic health metrics (such as time spent in bed), though the company is also working on detecting falls, a key issue for seniors.

It will begin pilot projects by the end of the year with a potential commercial release next year, according to the report.