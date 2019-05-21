Target Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Target (NYSE:TGT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.43 (+8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.48B (+4.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, tgt has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.