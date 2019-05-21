V.F. Corp Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (-41.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.2B (-12.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, vfc has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.