Advance Auto Parts Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.37 (+12.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.94B (+2.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, aap has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 3 downward.