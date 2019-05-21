Apple adds two new MacBook Pro models

Apple (AAPL +2.3% ) updates its MacBook Pro line with the 15-inch MacBook Pro, which has six-core and eight-core Intel processors, starts at $2,399, and offers Turbo Boost speeds up to 5.0 GHz.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (starting at $1,799) has quad-core processors with Turbo Boost speeds up to 4.7 GHz.

Apple says the new Pros offer 2x faster performance than a quad-core predecessor and 40% faster than a six-core Pro.

The new MacBooks have an updated version of the butterfly keyboard, which has created reliability issues for some users. In a separate announcement, Apple expanded its Keyboard Service Program to be fully available for all models with the butterfly keyboard.