Abiomed up 3% on FDA confirmation of safety of Impella heart pump

In a letter to healthcare providers, the FDA states that Abiomed's (ABMD +2.6% ) Impella RP heart pump is safe and effective for the treatment of right heart failure.

Citing results from the company's 18-month post-approval study of 42 patients, the agency says that the 64% survival rate (and 90% heart recovery rate) in a subgroup of participants who met the enrollment criteria of ABMD's premarket studies is "similar" to the 73% survival rate observed in the premarket studies.

The FDA emphasizes the importance of early patient selection since late identification and treatment of cardiogenic shock caused the differences in survival rates between the pre- and post-approval trials.