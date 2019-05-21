Activision unveils battle-royale for 'CoD: Mobile'

Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI) has revealed the battle-royale mode for its upcoming Call of Duty: Mobile.

The experience will be stand-alone vs. other Call of Duty battle-royale experiences, the company's David Hodgson says.

"So, those familiar with Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode may find some familiarity, but ultimately this experience is unique to Call of Duty: Mobile," he writes.

The mobile feature has a "massive" map that will allow for up to 100 rivals to complete (as one of six initial classes), and the company is playtesting single, two-person or four-person playlists.