Simon Property signs Hope & Henry up for more than 15 stores

Simon Property Group (SPG +1.5% ) says clothing retailer Hope & Henry will open more than 15 stores at Simon centers in the U.S. by the end of Q3 2019, supplementing the retailer's online presence.

Hope & Henry's brick-and-mortar debut was at The Edit @ Roosevelt Field platform in 2018, where Simon showcased a selection of new and emerging brands on a rotating basis.

Hope & Henry sells clothing made of organically grown cotton and shares profits with the people who sew them.