Bernie Sanders to visit Walmart's annual meeting

Bernie Sanders says he will trek to Arkansas on June 5 to attend Walmart's (WMT -0.2% ) annual shareholder meeting and make a proposal.

The presidential candidate plans to push Walmart for higher hourly wages and a spot on the board for hourly workers.

Walmart is a natural target for labor activists due its 1.5M non-union hourly associates in the U.S.

The retail giant notes it will respond to specific shareholder proposals after they are formally presented.

In general, Walmart typically has one of the splashiest and high-energy annual meetings around.