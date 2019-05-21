Lilly's mirikizumab shows positive effect in mid-stage Crohn's study

New data from a Phase 2 clinical trial, SERENITY, evaluating Eli Lilly's (LLY +0.4% ) mirikizumab in patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease (CD) showed a treatment benefit. The results were presented at Digestive Disease Week in San Diego.

The primary endpoint was the proportion of patients achieving at least a 50% reduction from baseline in a scale called SES-CD at week 12.

The proportions of patients receiving 200 mg, 600 mg or 1,000 mg of mirikizumab achieving the targeted reduction in SES-CD were 25.8%, 37.5% and 43.8%, respectively, compared to 10.9% for placebo. The proportions of patients achieving endoscopic remission were 6.5%, 15.6% and 20.2%, respectively, versus 1.6% in the control group.

On the safety front, 64% of treated patients reported one or more drug-related adverse events during the induction phase of the study. The most common were headache, weight gain and nasopharyngitis. Five reported one or more serious adverse events.

The maintenance phase of the trial is ongoing.

Mirikizumab is a monoclonal antibody that binds to the p19 subunit of the proinflammatory cytokine interleukin 23 (IL-23).