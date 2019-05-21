Contaminated Russian crude forces output cuts at Total's German refinery

Total (TOT +0.2% ) says it reduced production at its Leuna refinery in Germany due to continuing problems with contaminated Russian crude oil supply, while the German oil industry lobby says national supply security is not at risk.

Russian oil export flows have been disrupted since April when high levels of organic chloride were found in crude pumped via the Druzhba pipeline to the Baltic port of Ust-Luga and elsewhere in Europe via Poland.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for German mineral oil industry group MWV says the Druzhba pipeline remains shut for the time being but supply security is not in danger.