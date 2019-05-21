Trade war could delay Nvidia/Mellanox - Piper

Piper Jaffray says Nvidia's (NVDA +2.5% ) $125/share acquisition of Mellanox (MLNX +2% ) will likely go through but could take more time thanks to the renewed U.S.-China trade tensions.

Analyst James Fish doesn't expect Mellanox to feel any pain from the tariffs, but there could be a 3% revenue headwind from the Huawei ban.

Fish still sees a “decent fundamental backboard” if the deal is denied with Mellanox at a standalone value of $115/share.

Earlier today, reports said Nvidia had filed for Chinese regulatory approval for the deal.