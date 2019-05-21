'Significant' buyback boosts Diamondback Energy to BofA's US 1 List

Diamondback Energy (FANG +2.9% ) jumps after Bank of America added the stock to its "US 1 List" and raised its price target to $170 from $165, saying shares are poised to outperform as meaningful buyback kicks in.

BofA says it sees "a three-to-one risk/reward profile that is hard to ignore," with potential upside of 55% vs. potential downside of 18%, and believes the recently announced $2B stock repurchase program is "significant" with a clear time frame (to year-end 2020) and should provide upside pressure to shares.

FANG shares have surged 15% in the two weeks since announcing the buyback and strong Q1 earnings.