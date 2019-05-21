Engie and EDP to form offshore wind joint venture

French energy group Engie (OTCPK:ENGIY +3.5% ) and Portugal’s EDP (OTCPK:EDPFY +2.1% ) to create a 50/50 JV to pool their fixed and offshore wind resources and primarily target European, the US and selected geographies in Asian markets.

Engie and EDP, through its subsidiary EDP Renewables, will combine their offshore wind assets and project pipelines, starting with 1.5 GW under construction and 4 GW under development.

The JV aims to have an operational base of 5GW-7GW operating or in construction by 2025, equivalent to investments between between €15B-€21B over the next six years