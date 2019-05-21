Huge traffic jump at Burger Kings with Impossible Whoppers

Burger King increased traffic by 18.5% in April at restaurants in St. Louis that sold the Impossible Whopper, according to data from inMarket.

During the same month, traffic was down 1.8% at Burger King outlets across the U.S. without the plant-based hamburger.

"Given the success in St. Louis, we expect to see a positive impact on visitation as the Impossible Whopper rolls out nationally in the future," says inMarket in what could be a positive sign for Restaurant Brands International (QSR +2% ).