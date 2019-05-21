Circor reiterates rejection of Crane takeover offer as undervalued

Circor (CIR +39.9% ) rejects Crane's (CR -1.2% ) hostile takeover proposal, saying the offer "substantially undervalued Circor and its future prospects, and did not constitute a basis for engaging in further dialogue with Crane at this time."

"While we had hoped to complete a transaction privately, Circor's rejection... led to our decision to make our proposal known to Circor shareholders," Crane CEO Max Mitchell said.

Nearly 40% of CIR's sales come from the energy sector, and the company's stock has struggled as the price of oil has dropped - crude oil prices have climbed 33% from December lows but remain 22% off their 52-week high - but CR's bid might mean larger industrial companies are again looking at the oil patch as a source of acquired growth, notes Al Root at Barron's.