Lowe's Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.33 (+11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.65B (+1.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, low has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward.