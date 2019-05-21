Huazhu Q1 2019 Earnings Preview

Huazhu (NASDAQ:HTHT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (-26.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $340.59M (+2.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, htht has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.