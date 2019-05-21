NetApp Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.26 (+20.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.64B (flat Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ntap has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:NetApp Earnings Preview: The Sentiment Continues To Grow More Bearish