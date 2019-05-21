Glencore to supply feedstock to restart First Cobalt refinery in Canada

Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) says it will supply cobalt feedstock to restart First Cobalt's (OTCQX:FTSSF) refinery in Ontario, which is expected to result in an annual production of 2K-2.5K mt/year of cobalt in sulfate, and will evaluate providing a loan to fund the capital needs to restart the refinery.

The companies say the refinery could be operational in 18-24 months and discussions are under way with provincial government officials to streamline and accelerate the permit amendment process.

Once operational, the refinery would become the only North American producer of refined cobalt for electric vehicle market.