DelMar Pharma up 32% as rights offering progresses

Thinly traded nano cap DelMar Pharmaceuticals (DMPI +32.4% ) is up on almost a 5x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 219K shares, possibly giving beleaguered longs some hope that its long-term downtrend will finally reverse.

No particular news accounts for the action. The company is about midway through a subscription rights offering that it expects will yield $8M in much-need capital. At the end of March, it had ~$2.2M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $4.5M over the previous nine months.