Tech, semis rebound on trade optimism

The tech sector (NYSEARCA:XLK) rebounds today up 1.3% with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up 2.1% on U.S.-China trade optimism after the former eased curbs on Huawei.

The uncertain environment led Qorvo to cut its Q1 outlook this morning, following Lumentum's move yesterday, and Piper Jaffray to warn that Nvidia's acquisition of Mellanox could be delayed awaiting Chinese approval, though it should still go through.

