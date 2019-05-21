British pound slips as May's Brexit plan looks doomed

The pound sterling weakens 0.2% against the U.S. dollar after a number of factions have come out against U.K. Theresa May's last-ditch plan to get Parliament to pass her Brexit deal before she's ousted from office.

Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, pro-Brexit Conservative MPs, and May's Northern Irish allies have said they'll vote against the latest plan.

Before her speech, the pound rose as much as 0.6% against the dollar.

The plan unveiled today promised a vote in Parliament on a second referendum if they would first ratify her EU divorce pact. She wants to put the deal, in the form of a draft law, to vote in Parliament in the first week of June.

ETFs: FXB, EWU, OTC:GBB, DBUK, FKU, HEWU, QGBR, DGBP, FLGB, UGBP