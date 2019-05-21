Turkish Airlines chairman wants compensation for grounded Boeing jets

Turkish Airlines expects compensation from Boeing (BA +1.6% ) for losses over the grounding of 12 737 MAX aircraft, the airline's chairman Ilker Ayci says, adding that he plans to meet Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg on Friday.

"There are undoubtedly steps that we expect them to take... to resolve our losses, capacity issues we are experiencing and frequency problems to a certain extent," Ayci said, according to the Anadolu news agency.

Turkey's flagship carrier grounded all commercial flights by Boeing 737 MAX models on March 13 amid uncertainty over the safety of the aircraft following two fatal crashes.