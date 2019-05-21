América Móvil's El Salvador deal rejected for paperwork - report

América Móvil's (AMX +0.4% ) $315M deal to buy Telefonica's (TEF +0.2% ) El Salvador assets has been rejected due to bad paperwork, according to a report from El Heraldo.

But it's free to re-file the paperwork and try again, according to the report. (h/t Bloomberg)

América Móvil and its Claro unit reached a deal in January to buy virtually all of Telefonica El Salvador as well as Telefonica Guatemala, for a combined $648M.

Updated 4:15 p.m.: Bloomberg notes that while América Móvil says it doesn't agree with the regulator's conclusions, it will refile the paperwork for a fresh look.