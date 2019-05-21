Lear, Magna cut at Evercore ahead of 'dangerous' auto summer season

Auto suppliers Lear (LEA +0.2% ) and Magna International (MGA +1.6% ) are downgraded to In-Line from Outperform at Evercore ISI, as analyst Chris McNally effectively moves the entire supplier group to a sector Underperform ahead of the "seasonally dangerous" summer for autos.

The firm sees the auto supplier group retracing most of their YTD gains during the summer and thinks cyclical and structural headwinds could make for additional downside.

McNally believes no supplier stock will escape a fiscal year revision this year with the "small exception" of BorgWarner (BWA +2.5% ), which the thinks could hit the low end of guidance.

LEA currently has a Sell-side average rating of Outperform and a Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating of Very Bullish; MGA has a Sell-side average rating of Hold and a Seeking Alpha Authors' average rating of Neutral.