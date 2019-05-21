Hudbay prepares sale of Arizona copper mine stake - Bloomberg

Hudbay Minerals (HBM -0.2% ) is preparing to sell a 30% stake in the Rosemont copper mine in Arizona, one of the largest mines under development in the U.S., Bloomberg reports.

HBM has interviewed potential advisors about selling the stake in the project and is planning to kick off a process in the coming months, according to the report, which says the stake likely will attract interest from private equity firms.

The Rosemont project, which HBM acquired in 2014, is expected to become the third largest copper producer in the U.S., accounting for ~10% of total U.S. copper production.