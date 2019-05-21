FHFA and Treasury Dept. are talking Frannie privatization

Mark Calabria, who heads the Federal Housing Finance Agency overseeing mortgage giants Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC +2.1% ) and Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +2.3% ), says his agency and the Treasury department have been discussing ways to allow Fannie and Freddie to raise additional capital.

On Monday, he said the two companies need to build up adequate capital before they can be privatized, which means that the sweeps of extra profits from Fannie and Freddie into the U.S. Treasury would have to end. He gave no time horizon for when that would happen.

He said that common shareholders are part of the discussions. Existing shareholders could see their stakes shrink if the GSEs issue and sell new shares to build up the capital needed.

A major part of the plan would be what happen to the warrants, representing about 80% of each of the two GSEs, that the government holds as part of their rescue during the financial crisis.