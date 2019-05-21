Mall malaise extends to Nordstrom

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is down 10.2% in initial AH trades after reporting a 3.5% drop in Q1 comparable sales vs. -0.1% consensus estimate. The company pointed to weakness in the loyalty, digital marketing and merchandise areas of the business.

"While we expected softer trends from the fourth quarter to continue into the first quarter, we experienced a further deceleration. We had executional misses with our customers," observes Nordstrom Co-President Erik Nordstrom.

The company's gross margin rate fell again, dropping 60 bps Y/Y to 33.5% of sales vs. 33.7% consensus. The margin drop was largely due to planned markdowns to realign inventory to sales trends and deleverage on occupancy expenses.

Digital sales as a percentage of overall sales rose two points to 31%.

Nordstrom now sees FY20 revenue growth of -2% to flat vs. +1% to +25 prior view and +1.3% consensus. EPS of $3.25 to $3.65 is anticipated vs. $3.65 to $3.90 prior and $3.73 consensus.

Nordstrom follows J.C. Penney (-8%) and Kohl's (-12%) in posting big post-earnings drops today.

