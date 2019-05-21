Pure Storage -17% on wider loss, weak outlook

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) drops 16.5% after Q1 results that missed revenue estimates and reported a wider than expected loss of $0.11 per share. The Q2 and FY20 outlooks missed revenue estimates at the midpoints.

Q1 adjusted gross margin was 68.1% compared to the 66.6% consensus estimate. Operating margin was -9.6%.

Q2 guidance has revenue of $389M to $401M, or $395M at the midpoint (consensus: $396.59M), with non-GAAP gross margin of 65% to 68% and operating margin of -5% to -1%.

FY20 guidance has revenue of $1.70B to $1.77B (consensus: $1.76B), gross margin of 65.5% to 68%, and operating margin of 1.5% to 5.5%.

