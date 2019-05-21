Urban Outfitters -2% after margin miss

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) tracks lower after posting a mixed Q1 report.

Comparable retail segment net sales increased 1% during the quarter, driven by double-digit growth in the digital channel.

Comparable retail segment sales: Free People +2%, Urban Outfitters 0%, and Anthropologie Group +1%.

Wholesale segment net sales increased 1%.

Gross margin was 31.1% of sales vs. 31.6% consensus and 32.8% a year ago. The margin number typically catches a lot of attention from URBN investors.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales were level at 26.5% of sales.

Total inventory was up 0.9% Y/Y at the end of the quarter.