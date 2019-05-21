Investors dump Tocagen on continuation of study of Toca 511 & Toca FC; shares down 35% after hours

Apparently expecting better news, investors head for the exits after Tocagen (NASDAQ:TOCA) reported that its Phase 3 clinical trial, Toca 5, evaluating Toca 511 & Toca FC in patients with recurrent high grade glioma will continue without modification. The decision was based on a pre-planned interim analysis by an independent Data Monitoring Committee.

In September 2018, the company announced that the planned enrollment of 380 subjects was completed three months ahead of schedule. The primary endpoint of the trial is overall survival.