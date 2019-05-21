Stocks recoup most of yesterday's losses as tech sector bounces

Tech stocks helped lift Wall Street after the Trump administration granted Huawei a 90-day license to work with U.S. companies so it can service existing networks and mobile devices, easing investor concerns about pressure on future results in the sector.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumped 2.1% after skidding 4% yesterday, as Micron Technology moved up 3% and Xilinx gained 4.6%, while Qualcomm, Nvidia and Lam Research all rose at least 1.5%.

It's "another ray of hope that we can avoid the worst-case scenario," says Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities. "A week ago Sunday, it seemed like we were heading into no-man’s land on trade."

The trade-sensitive S&P 500 materials (+1.5%), information technology (+1.2%) and industrials (+1.2%) sectors were today's big winners, while consumer staples (-0.3%) was the lone sector to finish lower.

U.S. Treasury prices slipped a bit, pushing the two-year yield up 2 bps to 2.24% and the 10-year yield a basis point to 2.43%.

WTI crude oil settled -0.2% to $62.99/bbl.