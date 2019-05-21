Ooma revenues grow by double digits in Q1

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) posted mostly flat profits despite revenue that grew by double digits in its Q1 report.

Net loss was comparable at $0.8M (non-GAAP), and EBITDA comparable at -$0.5M.

Revenues grew 13%, to $34M; subscription growth was driven by 15% gains in Ooma Business and Ooma Residential.

“Ooma achieved strong performance for the first quarter of our 2020 fiscal year, with significant growth in recurring revenues and continued execution on our key strategic initiatives,” says CEO Eric Stang.

Revenue breakout: Subscription and services, $31.1M (up 13.9%); Product and other, $2.9M (down 0.5%).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenues of $35.5M-$36M (above consensus for $34.6M) and EPS of -$0.05 to -$0.07 (slightly below consensus for -$0.04).

For the full year, it's forecasting revenue of $145M-$148M (above consensus for $141.7M) and EPS of -$0.19 to -$0.24 (vs. consensus for -$0.19).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Previously: Ooma beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (May. 21 2019)

Press release