Urban Outfitters has a Nuuly plan

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) confirms the launch of women’s apparel, subscription rental service Nuuly after it was first reported on this morning.

Nuuly is described as a new way to experience clothing—a monthly subscription service with a robust offering of URBN’s own brands, third-party labels and one-of-a-kind vintage pieces for rent via a custom-built, digital platform.

Subscriptions will cost $88 for one, 6-item box per month, offering subscribers on average over $800 worth of initial retail value per box, for a tenth of the price.

Urban Outfitters says it believes there is a large opportunity to re-shape the $120B women’s apparel market in the US and is committed to Nuuly’s success.

URBN +0.33% after hours to $27.10 following Q1 earnings.

Source: Press Release