Fed's Rosengren sees `opposing signals' from unemployment, inflation

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren says the two metrics the Fed focuses on -- unemployment and inflation -- "are sending opposing signals for monetary policy, with low unemployment perhaps suggesting a tighter policy, and low inflation the opposite."

Still the economy has strengthened since the beginning of 2019 and he sees "no clarion call to alter current policy in the near term."

"I view current policy as slightly accommodative and likely to be consistent with inflation returning to the Fed’s 2% inflation target over time," he said.

But with inflation undershooting the Fed's target of 2%, it's worth considering whether the central bank should aim for exceeding the target during economic recoveries, knowing that it will likely fall short of the target during recessions, Rosengren said.