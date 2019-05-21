Lions Gate, CBS to continue Starz talks - CNBC

CBS and Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A, LGF.B) are expecting to keep talking about selling Lions Gate's Starz network despite an earlier proposal that fell through, CNBC reports.

No banks have been hired yet, so things haven't moved far beyond the previous informal discussions, Alex Sherman says.

Lions Gate is higher after hours: LGF.A +1.8% .

On Friday, media reports said that Lions Gate rejected an informal $5B offer for the cable channel, but then countered with a request for $5.5B -- suggesting there was room for negotiation.

CBS is expected to continue pursuing re-merger talks with Viacom (VIA, VIA) in any case.

Meanwhile, a Lions Gate without Starz may make no sense as a stand-alone company, and it would likely explore combining wth MGM (OTC:MGMB), Sherman says, though that theoretical deal would have its own complications.