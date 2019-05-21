Columbia Gas expansion gets favorable FERC review

TC Energy's (NYSE:TRP) Columbia Gas Transmission wins a positive environmental review from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission for its planned $709M Buckeye XPress expansion project in Ohio and West Virginia.

FERC staff said the proposed project, designed to increase natural gas transportation capacity by 275M cf/day, would not lead to significant environmental impacts as long as TRP takes appropriate mitigation measures.

The project is needed to replace more than 60 miles of aged pipelines to "increase reliability and safety of its existing system" and increase the diameter of the line from 20-24 in. to 36 in., according to the FERC document.