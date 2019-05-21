Protective Insurance gets a new CEO

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) (NASDAQ:PTVCA) names Jeremy D. Johnson as CEO effective May 22 and will serve on the company's board.

Most recently, Johnson served as president of U.S. Commercial for American International Group from February 2016 to December 2017. He's held a number executive roles at AIG since 2000.

Protective also names Stephen J. Gray to the board effective immediately. He has served as a consultant to and board member for SRC Holdings since 2008. Gray has also served in several executive roles with divisions of BMO Harris Bank N.A.