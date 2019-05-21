U.S. crude supply rose 2.4M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 2.4M barrels of oil for the week ending May 17, following an 8.6M-barrel build in the previous week.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 350K barrels and distillate inventories show a draw of 240K barrels, while Cushing inventories had a build of 870K barrels.

WTI crude recently traded at $62.99/bbl, down from the $63.13 Nymex settlement price.

