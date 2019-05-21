Empire State Realty opens up retail space by observatory entrance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) announces that AT&T (NYSE:T) will relocate to a new location within the Empire State Building and extended its lease term for 10 years.

"By moving AT&T's existing store, we will make available a 2,773 square-foot retail space located adjacent to the Empire State Building Observatory Entrance, which attracts approximately 4M visitors per year," said Thomas P. Durels, executive vice president of real estate for ESRT.

Early last year, the REIT started a "gut rehab" of all the retail space in the iconic skyscraper.