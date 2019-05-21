Comcast says new device focused on health, not a smart speaker

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is clarifying that contrary to earlier reports, a smart home device it's planning isn't a smart speaker and thus doesn't really compare directly with Echo (NASDAQ:AMZN) or Google Home (GOOG, GOOGL).

The device it's been working on is purpose-built to be a motion-detecting sensor rather than a smart speaker, a Comcast spokesperson says.

There's no role for the device beyond health, he adds.

CNBC reported today that Comcast's device has been in development for more than a year, with features to track basic health attributes like time spent in the bathroom and in bed, as well as fall detection for seniors.