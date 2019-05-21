Pioneer Natural Resources cuts workforce by 25%

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) lays off 230 workers at its headquarters and Permian Basin offices, saying the move will cut $100M in costs and create long-term value for shareholders.
PXD says the job reductions, in addition to ~300 employees who took buyouts earlier this year, represent a quarter of its workforce; the company had 3,177 employees at the end of 2018.
PXD's 2018 revenue rose 73% Y/Y to $9.4B, average daily production increased 17% and the company quadrupled its dividend, but investors have been pressing oil and gas companies to cut costs and return more profit to shareholders.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox