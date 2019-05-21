Pioneer Natural Resources cuts workforce by 25%

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) lays off 230 workers at its headquarters and Permian Basin offices, saying the move will cut $100M in costs and create long-term value for shareholders.

PXD says the job reductions, in addition to ~300 employees who took buyouts earlier this year, represent a quarter of its workforce; the company had 3,177 employees at the end of 2018.

PXD's 2018 revenue rose 73% Y/Y to $9.4B, average daily production increased 17% and the company quadrupled its dividend, but investors have been pressing oil and gas companies to cut costs and return more profit to shareholders.