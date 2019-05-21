Toll Brothers -3.0% as guidance reflects slower demand

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) falls 3.0% in after-hours trading as guidance for adjusted home sales gross margin for the rest of the year reflects slower demand and higher incentives.

Sees Q3 deliveries of 1,800-2,000 units with an average price of $855,000-$880,000.

Sees FY2019 deliveries of 7,700-8,100 units with an average price of $855,00-$880,000.

For adjusted home sales gross margin sees 22.5% for Q3 and 23.0% for FY2019.

Reports fiscal Q2 homebuilding deliveries of 1,911 vs. 1,886 in the year-ago quarter; average price per unit of $895,900 vs. $847,900 a year ago.

Q2 adjusted home sales gross margin was 23.5% vs. 22.5% a year ago.

Q2 net income of $129.3M, or 87 cents per share, increased from $111.8M, or 72 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter; per-share amount beat the average analyst estimate of 74 cents.

Conference call on May 22 at 11:00 AM ET.