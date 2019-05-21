Trump weighs visit to Iowa ethanol plant - Bloomberg

Pres. Trump is considering visiting an ethanol refinery in Iowa in the coming weeks, a signal that the administration will fulfill a pledge to allow the year-round sale of high-ethanol gasoline sought by Iowa corn farmers, Bloomberg reports.

Trump visited Iowa last fall and said he signed a memo telling the Environmental Protection Agency to lift summertime fueling restrictions on E15 gasoline, which contains 15% ethanol.

But since then, Midwestern farmers who helped propel Trump to the White House have suffered lower sales due to the trade war with China that has hit U.S. agricultural products with tariffs.

The deliberations over the ethanol refinery visit come as the Trump administration reportedly will announce another package of aid to farmers hurt by the trade war as soon as tomorrow that could exceed $15B.

Relevant tickers include ADM, GPRE, GPP, PEIX, REGI, REX

ETFs: PBW, QCLN, FUE, PUW, HECO