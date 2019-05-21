China not signing deals to buy U.S. crude, Enterprise Products CEO says

Chinese companies looking to sign long-term agreements to buy crude oil from U.S. exporters have virtually disappeared, Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) CEO Jim Teague says.

The trade war has all but shut down shipments of U.S. crude to China, and Chinese buyers are not likely to sign long-term offtake agreements with U.S. crude exporters for now, but demand for U.S. crude will shift to other countries as U.S. producers pump additional volumes, Teague says.

China was the biggest importer of U.S. crude during H1 2018, averaging 377K bbl/day, but in the six months ended February, the most recent data available, the total plunged to 41.6K bbl/day.