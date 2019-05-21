Software strength drives narrow gain in April videogame sales

Videogame sales eked out an overall gain in April as a strong software showing made up for another year-over-year decline in hardware sales.

Reversing course from last month's drop, overall sales rose 1% to $842M, according to NPD Group. Software sales rose 15% to $427M, while accessories and game card spending rose 5%, to $256M. Hardware slid 29% to $160M.

Year-to-date overall sales are still down about 2%, with hardware the drag ahead of the next console refreshes.

In hardware, growth in the Nintendo Switch (OTCPK:NTDOY) was offset by drops elsewhere, both for the quarter and year-to-date. The console was again the best-seller in unit and dollar sales; the year's best-selling individual item is the Switch 32GB with neon red and blue joy-cons.

Game card and gamepad spending drove accessory growth.

In software, Mortal Kombat 11 (NYSE:T) debuted at the top of the dollar-sales chart and becomes the No. 2 best-seller of the year, NPD's Mat Piscatella notes -- topping a pair of Sony (NYSE:SNE) releases: Days Gone at No. 2, and MLB 19: The Show at No. 3.

Rounding out the top 10: No. 4, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 (OTCPK:UBSFY); No. 5, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (OTCPK:NTDOY); No. 6, Grand Theft Auto V (NASDAQ:TTWO); No. 7, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (NASDAQ:ATVI); No. 8, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (ATVI); No. 9, NBA 2K19 (TTWO); No. 10, Yoshi's Crafted World (OTCPK:NTDOY).

Related tickers with after-hours moves: OTCPK:NTDOY -0.1% , SNE +0.1% , MSFT, EA, ATVI, TTWO -0.1% , T +0.1% , OTCPK:UBSFY, OTC:NCBDY, OTCPK:SQNNY, OTCPK:CCOEY. Retail stock: GME +0.1% .

ETFs: GAMR, ESPO